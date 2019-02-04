|
|
Wayne Eldon Hart 1934—2019
Wayne Eldon Hart, 84, of Loves Park passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Born December 16, 1934, in Lime Springs, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Ada (Dodd) Hart. Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Married Marlys Lee on March 11, 1962, in New Hampton, Iowa. Employed by Modern Metal Products, retiring in 1997. Wayne was an avid golfer. Survivors include his wife, Marlys; sons, David (Cheryl) Hart and Dennis (Margaret) Hart; grandchildren, Joshua Hart, Brian Hart, Dennis Hicks, Crystal Samp, Christiana (Tim) Pruner and Robert Cladwell; great-grandchildren, Caitlynn, Arayah, Jack, Maddie and Jon; brothers, Virgil (Margaret) Hart, Howard (Roxanne) Hart and Jerry (Karen) Hart; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Kennard and Gary; sister, Betty Jones; and great-grandson, Jason.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, in Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, Iowa. Burial in Crane Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Jerico, Iowa. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019