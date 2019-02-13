|
|
Wayne R. Loos 1937—2019
Wayne R. Loos, 81, of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, February 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1937 in Pinckneyville, IL, the son of Otto and Mary (Hoffman) Loos. Wayne married the love of his life, Martha Scronce, on November 18, 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Wayne was employed by Hamilton Sunstrand for 44 years, and was a member of the UAW local 592. He made his spiritual home at Maywood Evangelical Church. Wayne enjoyed watching NASCAR, and spending time in his yard. He was a very patient, patriotic perfectionist always willing to help others. Wayne was the patriarch of our family, who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will truly be missed.
Wayne is loved and missed by his wife, Martha; sons, John (Sharon) Loos; Kenneth (Paula) Loos, Brian (Dana) Loos, and William (Becky) Loos; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Webster; sister-in-law, Julie Loos; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Don (Mary) Loos, and LeRoy Loos.
A special thank you to Cathee with Northern lllinois Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 with Pastor Dave Currie officiating. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetmemfhgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019