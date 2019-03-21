Home
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Mark, devoted mother to Ben and Alex, daughter of Julia and the late John and sister to Greg. Her family was her joy and her life's work was always full of plans. She had a restless zest for life, held in a warm and loving heart. The funeral service will be held at Normanton Church at Rutland reservoir on Thursday 28th March at 11.30am to be followed by burial at Ketton Park Green Burial Ground. No flowers but donations, if desired, to be shared between Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie Nurses c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 21, 2019
