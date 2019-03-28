Home
Ann ANTILL

Notice Condolences

Ann ANTILL Notice
ANTILL
Ann
'Betty'
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th March, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Loving mum to Chris and Simon. Also a very dear mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. A Service to Celebrate Betty's life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 3.30pm. Flowers are most welcome. Donations for Alzheimer's Society if so desired, may be left in the collection box or given to the family. All enquires to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors. Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 28, 2019
