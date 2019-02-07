|
|
Formerly of Wing died peacefully at Crown House, Oakham, on Saturday 2nd February 2019 aged 97 years. She will be sadly missed by all of her friends. Her Funeral Service will be held at Wing Parish Church on Thursday 21st February at 11.00am, to be followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between Wing Parish Church and The Salvation Army c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 7, 2019