Douglas Arthur CLARKE

Of Lyddington, passed away peacefully at home on 6th March 2019 aged 99 years. Devoted husband to the late Joan for 69 years, loving father to Elaine and a much loved grandad to Lewis and Daniel. His funeral service will be held at Lyddington Parish Church on Friday 22nd March at 2.30pm, to be followed by interment in the cemetery. Family welcome, or donations, if desired, to be sent c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 14, 2019
