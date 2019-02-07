Home
Gerald Williams "Farmer" CLARKE

Passed away unexpectedly at home on 1st February 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved father of Alexandra and Robin and loved grandpa of Lydia, Millie, Evie and Freddie. Thanksgiving Service at All Hallows Church, Seaton, on Tuesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the All Hallows Church Fabric Fund and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 7, 2019
