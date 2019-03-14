|
Passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2019, aged 81 years. Loving wife of the late John Dow MBE, mother to Debra Crossfield and the late John Cotterill and grandmother to Dean, Emma, Samantha and Janine. The funeral service will take place at Oakham Methodist Church on Wednesday 20th March at 10.00am followed by a burial at Lagham Burial Ground. Donations if desired for the benefit of Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 14, 2019