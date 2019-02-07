|
|
Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village on 2nd February 2019 aged 83 years. Previously of Finkey Street, Oakham. Loving wife, mum, nana and great-nana. The funeral service will take place at Oakham Methodist Church on Friday 15th February at 2.30pm, followed by a burial at Oakham Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Rutland Care Village Social Fund. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 7, 2019