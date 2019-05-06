SALAMANCA - Austin P. Elliott, 22, of Salamanca, died Saturday (May 4, 2019) as a result of an automobile accident in the town of Dayton.
Born April 18, 1997, in Buffalo, he was the son of Kim Fitzpatrick and Aaron Elliott of Salamanca, his maternal grandparents, Patricia Fenton of Salamanca and Gary Fenton of Poconos, Pa.; and his paternal grandmother, Luann Mohawk of Gowanda.
Austin was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 2015 and had attended Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
He had been employed in the ski rental department, at Holiday Valley Resort, in Ellicottville, and the Broad Street Smoke Shop & Fine Vapor, in Salamanca.
Austin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the outdoors and snowboarding. He played lacrosse, basketball and football, and enjoyed being with his beloved dog, Max.
Surviving besides his parents, are a brother, Gavin Elliott of Salamanca; three aunts, Samantha (Ira) Jones and Adrienne Elliott, both of Cattaraugus Territory, and Christina Elliott of Gowanda; several aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Friends may call Monday and Tuesday at the family home, 114 State Park Ave., Salamanca.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at the Center Street Baptist Church, Salamanca, with Pastor Eric Hice, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Burial will be in the Seneca Nation of Indians Cemetery, in Irving.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 6, 2019