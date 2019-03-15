Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CATTARAUGUS - Mrs. Beatrice M. Bach, 93, formerly of Lincoln Street, Cattaraugus, died early Wednesday morning (March 13, 2019) at the Pines Health and Rehab Center, Olean.



Born March 23, 1925, in the town of Stillwater, she was the daughter of the late Leighton and Mae Crandall Fitch. She was married on Oct. 19, 1947, at her parent's farm in Mechanicsville, to Mr. Lester F. Bach, who predeceased her in 2008. She spent nearly every day at her husband's side, while Mr. Bach was in a nursing home for many years, driving 70 miles per day.



After graduating high school, she was employed at a shirt factory, in Mechanicsville, and then the General Electric factory, in Schenectady, during the war.



While her husband attended Cornell University after World War II, she worked as a waitress in Ithaca. She was later employed at the Cattaraugus School, working in the cafeteria.



She was a homemaker for many years, taking care of her family. Everyone enjoyed her homemade bread, pies, sweet rolls and spaghetti sauce.



Mrs. Bach was a member of the Cattaraugus United Methodist Church, where she served as head of the kitchen committee; a founding member of Sky Line Pool; a member of Salamanca See Saws square dance club; and camped with the Penn-New York Promenaders.



She enjoyed camping, square dancing, making quilts, crocheting and playing cards, especially pinochle. She loved watching for deer from out her window and chasing squirrels out of her bird feeders. She and her husband had a permanent campsite at Sunny Hill in Richburg. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh.



Surviving are four daughters, Sandra (Joseph) Lindstrom of Boerne, Texas, Denise Bach of Pasadena, Texas, Wende Bach of Pasadena and Robin (Daniel) Claus of Allegany; a son, Charles (Jeanne) Bach of ­Lakeland, Fla.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister, Pearl Isles; and four brothers, Leighton Fitch Jr., Donald Fitch, Guy Fitch and Leo Fitch

There will be no visitation.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.



Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.



