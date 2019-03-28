SALAMANCA - Mr. Daniel Drugg, 68, of Salamanca, died Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a sudden illness.
Born Sept. 30, 1950, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Charles and Wanda Smith Drugg.
Mr. Drugg was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1968. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a Staff Sergeant in both Vietnam and Germany.
He had been employed as a woodworker at both the former Fancher and Philadelphia Furniture companies for over 15 years. Later, he was employed at the Seneca Allegany Casino.
Mr. Drugg enjoyed spending time with his family, in the outdoors, golfing, fishing and reading. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He was a member of the American Hughes-Skiba Post 535, the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296 and the Holy Cross Athletic Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Kylan (Adam Stone) Walters of Salamanca; a son, Micca Walters of Salamanca; a brother, Kenneth (Judy) Drugg of Salamanca; a sister, Marilee Grigsby of Salamanca; and lifelong friend, Gwendolyn (Sandi) Mighells of Limestone.
He was predeceased by a sister, Debra Cummings.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 28, 2019