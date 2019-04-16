Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SALAMANCA - Edward "Ed" Gimbrone, 83, of Center Street, Salamanca, passed away following a brief illness, early Tuesday morning (April 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, surrounded by members of his family.



Born on Feb. 16, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Cirrito Gimbrone. His parents' families were both from Caltavuturo, a small village in Sicily, though the families did not know each other until immigrating to the United States.



In 1945, Charles purchased 100 acres of land in East Otto, and moved the family out of the city to what became known as "The Farm."



Mr. Gimbrone attended school in Cattaraugus. On Aug. 2, 1954, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps, reporting for training at Parris Island, S.C., where he rose to the rank of corporal and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal.



In Feb. 1962, he married the former Linda Lyn Dayton, his wife of 57 years, who survives.



Mr. Gimbrone began a lengthy career in law enforcement on Feb. 13, 1963, with the Salamanca Police Department, serving the community for 43 years, under seven different mayors. Mr. Gimbrone was appointed the chief of police for the city of Salamanca on Sept. 1, 1985, and served in that position for more than 20 years, until his retirement Feb. 28, 2006, at the age of 70, which was the state-mandated retirement age.



Beginning in 1975, Mr. Gimbrone served for many years, as president of the Salamanca Police Unit of the Cattaraugus County Chapter of the Civil Service Employees Association; an active member of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police since 1986; a lifetime member of the Cattaraugus County Association of Chiefs of Police; a member of the Salamanca Area Kiwanis Club for 28 years, previously sitting on the board of directors; and since 2004, he was an active member of the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee.



Mr. Gimbrone developed a passion for Ford vehicles, starting with his purchase of a new Ford Fairlane in 1957, and he passed that passion along to his beloved grandson, Kristopher Gimbrone. In 2007, he became a partner, with his grandson, in the Coldspring Deli in Steamburg.



Those who knew Mr. Gimbrone well, know he had a witty sense of humor, and continued to be as sharp as a tack throughout his life. He traveled to many places throughout the years, oftentimes visiting areas where his son, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed. His travels took him to places like Alabama, Arizona, California, Texas, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and many European destinations such as England, France, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic. One of his greatest travel adventures was walking down into the Grand Canyon, and spending the night in the Phantom Ranch, at the bottom of the canyon.



Surviving beside his wife are three daughters, Toni (Don Curren) Gimbrone of Horseheads, Karen (Todd Strzepek) Gimbrone of Salamanca and Kathi Gimbrone of Salamanca; a son, Michael (Jennifer) Gimbrone of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Kristopher Gimbrone of Salamanca, Meagan (Daniel) Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio and Chelsea Gimbrone of Ewa Beach; four great-grandchildren; a sibling, Charles (Chuck) Giambrone of Salamanca.



He was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Southern Tier , c/o John P. Miller DPM, 2646 W. State St., Suite 400, Olean, NY 14760.



Friends, former colleagues and community members may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday (April 18, 2019).



Funeral services, officiated by Reverend Michael Trenchard, will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location, immediately following Thursday's calling hours.



Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Center Street Extension, town of Salamanca, immediately following the funeral.



Full law enforcement and military honors will be provided by the Salamanca Police Department; American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post #535; Veterans of Foreign Wars John Ahrens Post #5296; United States Marine Corps; and several other law enforcement and military organizations.



E-condolences can be sent to SALAMANCA - Edward "Ed" Gimbrone, 83, of Center Street, Salamanca, passed away following a brief illness, early Tuesday morning (April 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, surrounded by members of his family.Born on Feb. 16, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Cirrito Gimbrone. His parents' families were both from Caltavuturo, a small village in Sicily, though the families did not know each other until immigrating to the United States.In 1945, Charles purchased 100 acres of land in East Otto, and moved the family out of the city to what became known as "The Farm."Mr. Gimbrone attended school in Cattaraugus. On Aug. 2, 1954, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps, reporting for training at Parris Island, S.C., where he rose to the rank of corporal and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal.In Feb. 1962, he married the former Linda Lyn Dayton, his wife of 57 years, who survives.Mr. Gimbrone began a lengthy career in law enforcement on Feb. 13, 1963, with the Salamanca Police Department, serving the community for 43 years, under seven different mayors. Mr. Gimbrone was appointed the chief of police for the city of Salamanca on Sept. 1, 1985, and served in that position for more than 20 years, until his retirement Feb. 28, 2006, at the age of 70, which was the state-mandated retirement age.Beginning in 1975, Mr. Gimbrone served for many years, as president of the Salamanca Police Unit of the Cattaraugus County Chapter of the Civil Service Employees Association; an active member of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police since 1986; a lifetime member of the Cattaraugus County Association of Chiefs of Police; a member of the Salamanca Area Kiwanis Club for 28 years, previously sitting on the board of directors; and since 2004, he was an active member of the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee.Mr. Gimbrone developed a passion for Ford vehicles, starting with his purchase of a new Ford Fairlane in 1957, and he passed that passion along to his beloved grandson, Kristopher Gimbrone. In 2007, he became a partner, with his grandson, in the Coldspring Deli in Steamburg.Those who knew Mr. Gimbrone well, know he had a witty sense of humor, and continued to be as sharp as a tack throughout his life. He traveled to many places throughout the years, oftentimes visiting areas where his son, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed. His travels took him to places like Alabama, Arizona, California, Texas, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and many European destinations such as England, France, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic. One of his greatest travel adventures was walking down into the Grand Canyon, and spending the night in the Phantom Ranch, at the bottom of the canyon.Surviving beside his wife are three daughters, Toni (Don Curren) Gimbrone of Horseheads, Karen (Todd Strzepek) Gimbrone of Salamanca and Kathi Gimbrone of Salamanca; a son, Michael (Jennifer) Gimbrone of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Kristopher Gimbrone of Salamanca, Meagan (Daniel) Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio and Chelsea Gimbrone of Ewa Beach; four great-grandchildren; a sibling, Charles (Chuck) Giambrone of Salamanca.He was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Southern Tier , c/o John P. Miller DPM, 2646 W. State St., Suite 400, Olean, NY 14760.Friends, former colleagues and community members may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday (April 18, 2019).Funeral services, officiated by Reverend Michael Trenchard, will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location, immediately following Thursday's calling hours.Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Center Street Extension, town of Salamanca, immediately following the funeral.Full law enforcement and military honors will be provided by the Salamanca Police Department; American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post #535; Veterans of Foreign Wars John Ahrens Post #5296; United States Marine Corps; and several other law enforcement and military organizations.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] Funeral Home O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

25 River Street

Salamanca , NY 14779

(716) 945-4760 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force U.S. Marines World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Salamanca Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close