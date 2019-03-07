Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born in Midland, Pa. on Nov. 17, 1931, to Cecil and Roberta Jobe Adams.



Adams graduated from the Midland High School, in 1949.



He was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army, spending four years as an active front-line soldier during the Korean War, and another four years at various camps back in the states, where his son, Jeff, was born.



Following his stint in the Army, Ken started working at Midland's Crucible Steel Plant, where he ultimately put in 35 years. Upon retirement, he and a buddy formed a clean-up, fix-up team, working their magic in and around Midland.



Ken first came to New York state with a group of avid Midland sportsmen who had discovered the joys of deer hunting in Allegany State Park. From the park, Ken often traveled into Salamanca and decided that he'd like to try living there. A few years later, he moved on up the road to Sawmill Run and bought an old farm near Napoli.



He soon became familiar with the nearby Amish community and was often hired to transport some of them to the hospital, grocery store, or job sites when these were too distant for a buggy ride.



His next life-changing experience occurred at a Cattaraugus hardware store when he met Arvilla Pritchard, who was helping out her son, the owner. Eventually, the two septuagenarians became a couple, living happily together at their home on Otto Road. There, he honed his amazing gardening skills, ultimately becoming the Dahlia Man.



The joy Ken took in life was boundless, as were his hobbies and interests. He will be sorely missed.



He is survived by Arvilla Pritchard, his loving companion of 15 years; a sister, Ruth Timmons of El Dorado, Calif.; a brother, James Adams of Georgetown, Pa.; a son, Jeff Adams of Midland; a granddaughter, Jessica Adams; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Bonnie Harris and Jean Malloy; and a brother, Thomas.



There will be no viewing or services, but a memorial luncheon to celebrate his life will be served at 2 p.m. Saturday (March 9, 2019) at Pascarella's Restaurant on Washington Street in Cattaraugus. All of Ken's many friends are invited to attend.



Arrangements are entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home Cattaraugus.



