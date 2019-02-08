Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura N. Bishop. View Sign

LITTLE VALLEY - Laura N. Bishop, 89, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at her home.



She was born March 24, 1929, in Little Valley, the daughter of the late Louis and May Case Hagen. On May 28, 1949, she married Lester J. Bishop, who survives.



Mrs. Bishop was a member of the Little Valley United Methodist Church.



Besides her loving husband of 69 years, she is survived by a son, Bruce (Sarah) Bishop of Arlington, Mass.; two daughters, Nancy (Michael) Belec and Ann Bauman, both of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Dwayne, Nicole, Daniel, Alecia, Evan, Tyler and Sophia; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Maynard Hagen; and two sisters, Ruth Halm and Eleanor Ellis.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. from the funeral home.



Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Memorial Library.