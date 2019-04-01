Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Gowanda, son of the late Lucius and Grace Westfall Lincoln.



He was a US



On Aug. 24, 1974, he married the former Lorraine Preston, who survives.



Mr. Lincoln was an elementary teacher for Cattaraugus Central School for 27 years until his retirement. He also coached Boys Varsity Soccer at Cattaraugus Central School.



Mr. Lincoln was a member of the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club, as well as a member and trustee at the Cattaraugus United Methodist Church and attended St. John's Church in Cattaraugus.



He enjoyed bowling in Gowanda as well as traveling, particularly where he and his wife, Lorraine, would spend their winters in Punta Gorda, Fla. He was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills and Sabres and enjoyed golfing.



Besides his loving wife of 44 years, Mr. Lincoln is survived by a son, Adam (Amy) Lincoln of Eden; a daughter, Sarah (John) Morgan of Fairport; a brother, Louie (Jane) Lincoln of Amarillo, Texas; two sisters, Linda (Dave) Sweeney of The Villages, Fla. and Louise (John) Harter of Tarpon Springs, Fla. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Rita Lincoln of Ormond Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin and Jovie; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Mr. Lincoln is predeceased by a brother, Larry Lincoln.



Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) from the funeral home.



Burial with military honors will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.



