Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Monica Prusinowski. View Sign

SALAMANCA - Mrs. Monica Prusinowski, 99, of Conrath Avenue, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at the home of her daughter in State College, Pa.



Born May 4, 1919, in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Jennie Neiman Weis. On May 3, 1941, in St. Lucy's Roman Catholic Church, Syracuse, she married Andrew M. Prusinowski, who predeceased her on March 31, 2000.



Mrs. Prusinowski was a high school graduate in Syracuse. She had been employed with the Salamanca Central School District working in food service for over 20 years, retiring in 1984.



Mrs. Prusinowski was a member of the Our Lady of Peace Parish and the Salamanca Bowling Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked needlework and was an avid card player.



Surviving are three daughters, Joan (James) Farina of Richmond, Va., Peggy (David) Carley of Rochester and Paula (Larry) Schul of State College; a son, Andrew "Marty" (Christine) Prusinowski of Sandy Hook, Va.; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Prusinowski and Virginia Judge; two brothers, Norbert Weiss and Leonard Weiss; and two stepbrothers, Carl Weiss and Adam Weiss.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca.

A prayer service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Peace Parish with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, , or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



E-condolences can be sent to SALAMANCA - Mrs. Monica Prusinowski, 99, of Conrath Avenue, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at the home of her daughter in State College, Pa.Born May 4, 1919, in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Jennie Neiman Weis. On May 3, 1941, in St. Lucy's Roman Catholic Church, Syracuse, she married Andrew M. Prusinowski, who predeceased her on March 31, 2000.Mrs. Prusinowski was a high school graduate in Syracuse. She had been employed with the Salamanca Central School District working in food service for over 20 years, retiring in 1984.Mrs. Prusinowski was a member of the Our Lady of Peace Parish and the Salamanca Bowling Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked needlework and was an avid card player.Surviving are three daughters, Joan (James) Farina of Richmond, Va., Peggy (David) Carley of Rochester and Paula (Larry) Schul of State College; a son, Andrew "Marty" (Christine) Prusinowski of Sandy Hook, Va.; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Prusinowski and Virginia Judge; two brothers, Norbert Weiss and Leonard Weiss; and two stepbrothers, Carl Weiss and Adam Weiss.Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca.A prayer service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Peace Parish with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, , or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Funeral Home O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

25 River Street

Salamanca , NY 14779

(716) 945-4760 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Salamanca Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close