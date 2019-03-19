SALAMANCA - Mr. Robert J. Deppa, 70, of Salamanca, died Sunday evening (March 17, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born March 24, 1948, in Olean, he was the son of the late Robert James and Ruth Reed Deppa. He was married on June 24, 1978, in Pierre, S.D., to the former Jeanne Hudgins, who survives.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1966.
He was a 7-year veteran of the United States Air Force.
Mr. Deppa had been employed as an inspector for the Seneca Gaming Authority.
He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He enjoyed all sports and never missed his kids' sporting events. His family was very important to him. He enjoyed raising his older children, and having Tyler and Hannah have been the greatest gift.
Surviving besides his wife are his children, Robbie Deppa, Jennifer (Jared Brechbuehl) Deppa, Jessica (Scott) Rutkowski, Tyler Deppa and Hannah Deppa; four grandchildren; siblings, David (Joan) Deppa, Diane (Greg) Buckner, Janette (John) Ries, Cindy Deppa and Larry (Jennifer) Deppa; a special friend, Mark Fidurko; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his godfather, Walter Mietka.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Spring burial will be at Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Peace Bereavement Committee, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 19, 2019