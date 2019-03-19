Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert J. Deppa. View Sign

SALAMANCA - Mr. Robert J. Deppa, 70, of Salamanca, died Sunday evening (March 17, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.



Born March 24, 1948, in Olean, he was the son of the late Robert James and Ruth Reed Deppa. He was married on June 24, 1978, in Pierre, S.D., to the former Jeanne Hudgins, who survives.



He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1966.



He was a 7-year veteran of the United States Air Force.



Mr. Deppa had been employed as an inspector for the Seneca Gaming Authority.



He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.



He enjoyed all sports and never missed his kids' sporting events. His family was very important to him. He enjoyed raising his older children, and having Tyler and Hannah have been the greatest gift.



Surviving besides his wife are his children, Robbie Deppa, Jennifer (Jared Brechbuehl) Deppa, Jessica (Scott) Rutkowski, Tyler Deppa and Hannah Deppa; four grandchildren; siblings, David (Joan) Deppa, Diane (Greg) Buckner, Janette (John) Ries, Cindy Deppa and Larry (Jennifer) Deppa; a special friend, Mark Fidurko; several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his godfather, Walter Mietka.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.



Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.



Spring burial will be at Green Cemetery, Great Valley.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Peace Bereavement Committee, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779.



E-condolences can be sent to SALAMANCA - Mr. Robert J. Deppa, 70, of Salamanca, died Sunday evening (March 17, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.Born March 24, 1948, in Olean, he was the son of the late Robert James and Ruth Reed Deppa. He was married on June 24, 1978, in Pierre, S.D., to the former Jeanne Hudgins, who survives.He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1966.He was a 7-year veteran of the United States Air Force.Mr. Deppa had been employed as an inspector for the Seneca Gaming Authority.He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.He enjoyed all sports and never missed his kids' sporting events. His family was very important to him. He enjoyed raising his older children, and having Tyler and Hannah have been the greatest gift.Surviving besides his wife are his children, Robbie Deppa, Jennifer (Jared Brechbuehl) Deppa, Jessica (Scott) Rutkowski, Tyler Deppa and Hannah Deppa; four grandchildren; siblings, David (Joan) Deppa, Diane (Greg) Buckner, Janette (John) Ries, Cindy Deppa and Larry (Jennifer) Deppa; a special friend, Mark Fidurko; several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his godfather, Walter Mietka.Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.Spring burial will be at Green Cemetery, Great Valley.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Peace Bereavement Committee, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Funeral Home O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

25 River Street

Salamanca , NY 14779

(716) 945-4760 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Salamanca Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close