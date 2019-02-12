LITTLE VALLEY - Virginia F. "Ginny" Folts, 72, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



She was born July 8, 1946, in Olean, daughter of the late Alonzo and Donna Witter Nupp.



On Nov. 14, 1970, she married Morris "Bill" Folts, who predeceased her, July 23, 2011.



Mrs. Folts was an avid Buffalo Bills and Elvis Presley fan.



She is survived by two sons, Charles "Chuck" (Carol) Folts and Joseph (Cheryl) Folts, both of Little Valley; a grandson, Jordan Folts; two sisters, Ann (Skip) Curtis of Great Valley and Gurdun (Doug) Deitz of Little Valley; a brother, Robert (Cindy) Nupp of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her loving husband, she was predeceased by a brother, LeRoy Nupp; and two sisters, Frances Brock and Linda Sherman.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.



Memorials may be made to the or the Kidney Foundation.