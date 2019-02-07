Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Blevins. View Sign

Bettie Archer Overcash Blevins of Kannapolis passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Caremoor Retirement Center in Kannapolis. Bettie was born August 26, 1936. She was very active in the Enochville community and remained there the majority of her life. She was a Teachers Aid at Enochville Elementary for many years. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She is proceeded in death by her parents Ralph and Vassie Archer, her first husband Foy Overcash, her second husband Bob Blevins and her son Keith Overcash. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Spivey and husband Ray, Granddaughter, Amanda Linker and husband Jacob, and two Great Grandchildren, Logan 7 years old and Amelia 4 years old. Services will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, China Grove, Saturday February 9th at 2:00pm. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Blevins family. Online condolences may be made at

