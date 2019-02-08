Brandon Allen Compton, 27, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Death was unexpected. Brandon was born Sept. 29, 1991 in Hillsboro County, Fla. the son of Kevin Allen Compton and Lisa Ann Petrey of Kannapolis. Brandon moved to this area 16 years ago. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for State Utility Company. He was an avid car and motorcyclist enthusiast. His family was the love of his life. In addition to his parents he is survived by two daughters, Addison Jane Compton and Makayla Compton of Kannapolis; a brother, Dillon Thomas of Kannapolis; sister, Alicia Compton of Kannapolis; his girlfriend, Rachelle Guimond of Kannapolis; and a nephew, Kaden Jaxson Poole. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Dennis Morgan. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Kannapolis. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Compton. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 8, 2019