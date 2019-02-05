Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Talbert Mauney. View Sign

Brenda Talbert Mauney, 64, of Salisbury, NC passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 in her home. Her memorial service will be Wednesday, February 6 at 2 PM at Kendalls Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Walters officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the inurnment. Born October 31, 1954 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late James Talbert and Esther Almond Talbert. Brenda cherished the time spent with her family she loved so dearly. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, relaxing in the pool, and taking trips to the beach at Cape Lookout. Brenda is survived by her husband John W. Mauney, Jr. of the home, son Brandon W. Mauney (Morgan) of Salisbury, daughter Amanda Benton (Jonathan) of Salisbury, and brother Gary D. Talbert (Lisa Ann) of Albemarle. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Gavin Pittman, Matthew Benton, Bradley Benton, and Ivy Mauney. In addition to her father, Brenda is preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda T. Collins and Carol Talbert. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the at or Kendalls Baptist Church, 32157 Kendalls Church Rd, New London, NC 28127. Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Mauney family.

1835 Badin Rd

Albemarle , NC 28001

Funeral Home Details
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle , NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2019

