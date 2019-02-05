Charles “Charlie” Ray James, 82, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at his residence after several months of declining health. He was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Mooresville, to Wade and Viola Price James. Charles retired from the Salisbury Post in Advertising. He was a Baptist minister of music and loved to sing gospel songs. Charles was a member of Wyatt's Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McKeithan James. Charles is survived by his sons, Chuck T. James of Rockwell and Doug C. James of High Point; three grandchildren, Makenzi James, Troy Kelley and Alisha Pressley; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Wyatt's Grove Baptist Church in Richfield, with Rev. Dave Jones officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made in his memory to Wyatt's Grove Baptist Church, 2995 Wyatt's Grove Church Road, Richfield, NC 28137. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the James family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2019