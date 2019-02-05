Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cora Claudine Canup Boggs, 90, of Kannapolis, passed away, Feb.4, 2019 at Caremore Nursing Home. Claudine was born Aug. 23, 1928 in Cabarrus County to the late Claude William Canup and Lora Jane Troutman Canup. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School. She was a member of Jackson Park United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a church historian. She was also involved with Cub Scout Pack 100. She was the manager of the cafeteria at Jackson Park Elementary school and retired from Cannon Mills working in the receiving department. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband. She was a Wolfpack fan and enjoyed going to the Kannapolis Intimidators games. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.G. Boggs Jr., in 2009 and her son, Stephen G. Boggs in 2017. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeff Boggs (Sharon) of Kannapolis; grandson, Brian Boggs of Kannapolis; sister, Joyce Nobel (Walter) of Burnsville; sisters-in-law, Sue Starnes (Melvin) of Raleigh and Willene Boggs of Kannapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Cabarrus County Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

