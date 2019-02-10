Darrell Clarence “Curley” Nooner, 85, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home. He was born on Oct. 11, 1933 in Faulkner, Ark. to the late Pearl and Clarence Nooner. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War then became a car salesman and business owner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Alan and Keith (Debbie); and his brother, R C Nooner. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Tim (Cindy); grandchildren, Jason, Doug, Darrell, Amanda (Barclay), Cassidy and Camryn; and his sister, Diane Skinner. Darrell enjoyed fishing, hunting and racing, but most of all he absolutely loved his family! Service: A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. Sincere and special thanks to all of the staff at the North Carolina State Veterans Home for his care and their friendship! Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Darrell Nooner and mailed to the NC State Veterans Home, P.O. Box 599, Salisbury, NC 28145, or to the Dementia Society of America. Lyerly Funeral Home, Salisbury, is serving the Nooner family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
