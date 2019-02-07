Dawson Wayne Walker, 1, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Levine Children's Hospital. He was born May 10, 2017 in Cabarrus County. Dawson was the cherished son of Dale Upright and Telah Sprinkle and the beloved twin brother of Brinleigh Walker. He was greeted in heaven by his beloved grandfather, Wayne Overman and brother, Darrell Wayne Walker; and mourned on Earth by his parents; step-father, Josh Poe; and siblings, Anabella Carter, Emma Walker, Daniel Walker, Jr., Kalina Poe, and Brinleigh Walker. Visitation and Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Burial will follow in Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawson Wayne Walker.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2019