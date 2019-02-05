Mr. Eddie Richard McHone, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Richard was born Nov. 25, 1941 in Mitchell County, a son of the late Fred James McHone and Iris McFalls McHone. Richard was the owner/operator of McHone Trucking Company in Salisbury for many years and was a United States Army veteran. He and his wife enjoyed taking cruises with friends and traveling. Richard was an very avid NASCAR fan. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sonjia Barnhardt McHone; son, Richard “Allen” McHone of Salisbury; step-daughter, Rozalyn Lehning and husband George of Concord; grandchild, Sydni Andrews and husband Blaine; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Clark Andrews; and other loving family and friends. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 with Rev. Jeff Insley officiating. Burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery 1119 Union St. S., Concord at 3:30 p.m. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the McHone family. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2019