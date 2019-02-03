Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edwina Motley Hill, 84, of York, SC passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 23, 1934 in Salisbury, NC to the late Robert and Mary Boger Motley. After her husband's retirement from the USAF in 1971 they lived in Pensacola, FL awhile before deciding to return to Salisbury in 2002. Edwina and Cornard always considered Salisbury as home, since they both grew up here and married here on July 4, 1953. Edwina was active in the Catholic Church not only at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury, NC but in the Catholic faith in Pensacola, FL and where her husband was stationed in the United States Air Force. Preceding her in death was her husband of over 60 years, MSGT Cornard “Kirk” Hill. Surviving are her children: Major Stephen L. Hill USMC (retired) and wife Annette of Pensacola, FL; Chief Petty Officer Veronica H. Welsh, USN (retired) and husband Stephen of York, SC; and Deborah H. Ladnier and husband Carey of Dothan, AL; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be held at 6 PM Tuesday (Feb. 5) at Summersett Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends following this until 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 PM Wednesday (Feb. 6) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd location. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 3, 2019

