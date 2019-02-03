Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elodie Amy-Marie Davis. View Sign

Elodie Amy-Marie Davis, 2 day old daughter of Rachel Lyman and Bobby Davis, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Carolinas Healthcare System-NorthEast Medical Center. She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Ginger Pointer. In addition to her parents, those left to remember and always love Elodie, include her sister; Jenna Davis; her brother, Sawyer Davis; her grandparents, Susan Jackson and Greg Barefoot of Hallsboro, Chris Lyman and Kristina Kamer of Concord and Bryan and Gina Davis of Kannapolis; and her great-grandparents, Harry and Amy Jackson of Kannapolis and Walt and Becky Lyman of Landis. Service & Visitation: A memorial service to remember Elodie will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Mt. Zion First Free Will Baptist Church in Kannapolis, conducted by Pastor Walt Lyman. The family will speak to friends and guest following the service at the church. Elodie was so loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special family friends. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Elodie Amy-Marie Davis. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

