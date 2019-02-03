Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Emma Carol Benson, 80, of Cleveland, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, went to be with the Lord Monday, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 after a brief stay at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Carol was the daughter of the late George Wilson Waller and Callie Beatrice Shue Waller of Woodleaf. She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Rowan County. Educated in the Rowan County Schools system, she was crowned Miss Woodleaf and graduated from Woodleaf High School in 1956. She married the late Connie Mack Benson on Oct. 25, 1959. She was employed for 25 years at Life of Virginia Insurance Company and retired from the Eye Care Center in Salisbury. Carol was an avid lover of the beach and a true woman of God. She enjoyed soap operas, Sudoku puzzles, playing cards, spending time with family and taking care of her two cats. A member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mocksville, she had a passion for helping people, a comforting presence to her and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her husband Connie Mack Benson to whom she was married for 52 years; her parents; and two sisters, Nellie Sue Waller and Brenda Ann Waller. Family members left to cherish her memory and love are her son, Scotty Mack Benson (Leslie Allman) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Audra Benson and Adam Benson of Salisbury; sisters, Jane Anderson (Jim) and Dale Alderson (Ray); and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A joint memorial service will be held for Connie and Carol Benson at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Mocksville on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. A private family burial service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A special thank you to Scotty Benson for making her last few years some of the best by acting as her caregiver and keeping her in the comfort of her home as well as her dear friend Coleen Belk.

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

