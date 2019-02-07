Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Louise Walter Griffith. View Sign

Esther Louise Walter Griffith, 98, of Kannapolis passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Caremoor Assisted Living Center. Esther was born June 16, 1920 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late George W. and Louanna Troutman Walter. A lifelong area resident and member of Royal Oaks United Methodist Church, Esther had worked with the youth, taught Sunday School and volunteered with the senior citizens for many years. She was chosen as the Volunteer of the Year for Cabarrus County in 1992. In early years, Esther worked as a secretary for Cannon Mills, Plant #4 and will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Esther will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Griffith and her four brothers, Earl, Boyden, G.W. and William Walter. She is survived by her sons, George L. Griffith (Brenda) and David E. Griffith (Martha); her daughter, Barbara G. Nifong (Howard); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gladys Shue. Visitation & Service: Esther's family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Royal Oaks United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Strahan officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Royal Oaks UMC, 1020 Kansas St., Kannapolis, NC 28023.

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

