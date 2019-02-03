Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Friday, February 1, 2019, Gracie Childers Blackburn of China Grove, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 84. Gracie was born on April 4, 1934 in Taylorsville, NC to the late Homer and Viola Harrington Childers. Her husband, Rev. Gary Blackburn, brothers Jim and Harold Childers, and her sister, Clara Spears, preceded Gracie in death. On January 9, 1951, she married Gary Blackburn, the love of her life. Together, they raised three daughters until his death in 1981. Gracie will be remembered for her kind sweet spirit, commitment to family, and her love for Jesus Christ. Those left to cherish her precious memory are her three daughters, Cathy Blackburn Witherspoon (Phil) of Taylorsville, Pam Boan and Beth Batanides both of China Grove, brother Everette (EJ) Childers, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Blackburn will be held in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2:00pm officiated by Dr. Rick Felts and Rev. Jack Little. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com . Her daughters would like to express their deepest gratitude to Stacey McDonald for her love and care of their mother over the past three years. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is serving the family of Mrs. Blackburn. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

