Isaac Joseph (Joe) Satterfield, age 89, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Joe was the son of McSwain and Julia Satterfield of Salisbury. He is survived by his twin brother, Jack Satterfield (wife Anne); his wife of 62 years, Nancy Cunningham Satterfield; his children, Joe Jr. (wife Alison), Mary (husband John), Will, Julia (husband Bret) and Carol (husband Gary); and grandchildren, Rebecca Satterfield, Emma Satterfield, John Satterfield-Doerr, William Satterfield, David Satterfield, James Satterfield, Reed Satterfield, William Anglin and Christopher Anglin. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, James McSwain Satterfield (wife Jackie), and twin infant daughters, Jane and Nan. Joe grew up in Salisbury, attended Catawba College, received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from theUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1952, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin in 1957. He worked for Exxon his entire professional career of 32 years: first in Baytown, Texas as a research chemist, then in Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Ga. as an account executive. Joe was also very involved at church, in the lives of his children and as a Boy Scout leader. He excelled at cooking breakfast every morning, starting the day with good nutrition and good humor. After his retirement, Joe dedicated his time to researching his family history and writing his memoir, and to his church, garden, family and border collie, Meg. He and Nancy also traveled extensively throughout the world. His final years were spent with his wife, Nancy, in Westminster Retirement Community in Austin, Texas. Nancy, the love of his life ever since graduate school, remained his true love as long as he lived. Joe always delighted in life, especially in the people he knew, and his welcoming manner will be remembered by many. Even in his later years, Joe made sure that visitors at his table, at church, and in his home were made welcome and knew everyone else. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at Westminster Retirement Community, Harris Bell Hall on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a reception to be held afterwards. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions to a are encouraged. Special thanks to Westminster staff and Hospice Austin, as well as Dr. Pellegrini and the Westminster nurse practitioners who took such good care of Joe during his last years of life. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Funeral Home Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin

3125 N Lamar Blvd.

Austin , TX 78705

