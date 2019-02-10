Jack Ervin Wiles, 73, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born Nov. 18, 1945 in Rowan County, to Ervin and Ruby Wiles. Jack served in the United States Navy receiving a National Defense Service Medal. Jack graduated from truck driving training school in October 1972 and later retired as a truck driver for Billings Freight Systems in Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Kandy Lorraine Wiles; brother-in-law, Wayne Goodman; and biological sister, Jean Reeves. Jack is survived by his wife, Patsy Goodman Wiles, whom he married Dec. 31, 1970; son, Chris (Laura) Wiles of Salisbury; three daughters, Patty (Alvin) Shaver of Rockwell, Elaine (Randy) Bowles of Salisbury and Beverly (Mark) Lottes of Salisbury; sister, Kathy (Chuck) Robinson of Ocean Isle; sisters-in-law, Dianne (Ray) Goodman of Rockwell and Alice (Chris) Selle of Hartsville, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; constant companion, his dog, Scarlett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, with Rev. Don Safrit officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Rites. The family asks that you wear blue since it was Jack's favorite color. Memorials: Instead of flowers, buy a camilla bush to plant and think of your loved ones when it blooms. Otherwise, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Wiles family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 10, 2019