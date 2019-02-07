Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Ann Norcutt Overcash. View Sign

Jackie Ann Norcutt Overcash of Salisbury, age 52, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Her loved ones surrounded her as she passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jackie was born on March 18, 1966, in Salisbury. She is the daughter of Doshie Honeycutt Norcutt and the late Jackie Odell Norcutt. She was an honor graduate of North Rowan High School, attended North Carolina State University and graduated with honors from Catawba College. She worked with Citizens Savings and Loan Bank in her early professional life, and then went on to spend 29 years working for Food Lion at the corporate offices here in Salisbury. She greatly cherished her Food Lion family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury where she helped in starting the Upward Basketball Program as co-chief of the cheerleading squads. She enjoyed reading, running, Zumba and attending her church. She also loved shopping and going to the beach. During her lifetime, she has been loved and admired by all who came to know her as she kept in touch with friends, old and new. She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Norcutt; brother, Ricky Norcutt; and grandparents, Opal and Katherine Honeycutt and Fenity and Etta Norcutt. Those left to cherish her memory are her deeply devoted husband of 30 years, Walter Steve Overcash Jr.; her beloved son, Nicholas Walter Overcash; and cherished daughter, Morgan Nicole Overcash. Her in-laws, Steve and Betsy Overcash, have loved her as their own. Over this past year and a half journey as she has battled with Glioblastoma brain cancer, she has loved her family and friends who have supported her in their prayers and acts of service. The family is so grateful to each and every one of them, along with Steve and Becky Norman and the members of Trellis Supportive Care, who have been like family and have been so gentle and caring. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton St., followed by the funeral service, with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance and Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park, Hwy. 601, Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 c/o The Business Office; Trellis Supportive Care of Winston Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103; or First Baptist Church, 223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Overcash family. Online condolences may be made at

