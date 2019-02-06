James Russell “Beagle” Schink, 44, of Woodleaf, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born April 4, 1974 in Middletown, N.Y. to Dan Schink and Carol Ann Lake. James was a 1992 graduate of Middletown High School and of the BOCES culinary school. James was a member of the NRA, an avid hunter and fisher, and loved NASCAR and cooking. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by son, Vinny Gobeo, brother, Ron Lake Jr. and grandparents, Paul “Pops” and Mary Perry. James is survived by his wife, Eileen Marie Schink, whom he married Oct. 19, 2002; step-father, Ronald Lake; step-sister, Sherry Lee and husband Dennis; step-brother, Michael Lake; in-laws, Ron and Cindy Bornander; brothers-in-law, Dan Bornander and William Bornander and wife Rachel; step- mother, Shirley Schink, wife of father, Dan Schink; step-sister, Holly Watts and husband Josh; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Service: The memorial service will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in the Westbrookville Community Chapel. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of James may be made to Westbrookville Community Chapel, 27 Pine Kill Rd., Westbrookville, N.Y. 12785 or to the . Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Schink family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2019