net Thomas McDowell, 68, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born September 19, 1950 in Wythe County, VA to the late Orba Thomas and Bertha Harden Thomas. She attended Mt. Airy High School and graduated from Gardner-Webb University with a degree in Psychology. Janet worked at the Department of Social Services as a Social Worker for 25 years, and in her spare time she enjoyed visiting the beach and listening to Jimmy Buffett music. She was an animal rescue advocate and spent a lot of time helping pets find permanent homes. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by daughters, Jennifer Leah Martin and Lori Rebecca McDowell; and brother, Ranny Thomas. Janet is survived by sons, Joshua McDowell (Tracey) of Salisbury, NC and Matthew McDowell (Amy) of Cleveland, NC; grandchildren, Alec, Sebastion, Coen, Ellie, Diana, Charlie, and Isabella; sister, Jeanna Thomas of Mt. Airy; brother, James Thomas (Vickie) of Westfield; nephew, Nathan Thomas (Sabrina) of Low Gap; and niece, Becky Thomas of Charlotte; 2 great-nieces; and beloved pets, Toby and Tia. There will be a private memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145. Carolina Cremation is assisting the McDowell family. Online condolences may be made at

P.O. Box 2185

Salisbury , NC 28145-2185

