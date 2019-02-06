Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jerry W. Poole, a resident of Leland and formerly of Concord, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington from severe brain damage sustained in a fall at his home. He was born November 22, 1942 to the late Ruth Woodard Poole and Jerome C. Poole. Left to cherish his memory, are his wife of 59 years, Dr. Glenda D. Poole; son, Greg (wife Darci) of Atlanta, Ga. and grandsons, Derek of Charleston, S.C. and James of Seattle, Wash. along with other extended family members and special friends. Jerry loved and cherished his family and took every opportunity to be with them at his condo in Pawleys Island, S.C. or on their trips to Hawaii and tours of Europe. During his life he remained unselfish in giving his time and talent to multiple organizations including: United Way of the Carolinas, Charlotte Arts and Science Council, Rotary Club , Communities in Schools, Mended Hearts and coaching youth athletic teams. He also served his church on church councils, taught Sunday School, was a member of the St. James Singing Seniors, and served as Finance Committee Chair as well as other areas of stewardship. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Tarheels, enjoyed playing golf and attending theatrical and musical performances. Jerry may be best described by a quote from Ernest Hemingway, “The best people possess a feeling for beauty, the courage to take risks, the discipline to tell the truth, the capacity for sacrifice”. Jerry was always dedicated to being fair to others and doing things the right way. He worked his way through Catawba College where he majored in Physics and Mathematics. He spent 42 years in the technology field having retired from IBM after a successful 28-years in sales. During that time he was honored on many occasions by being inducted into the prestigious 100% Club. After retirement from IBM, he became Vice President of Sales with Parks Business and Technology Consulting in Charlotte. A private memorial service will be held later with Pastor Jonathan Conrad and Pastor Mark Opgrand officiating at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wilmington. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026 or to the building fund of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12 North Sixth St., Wilmington, NC 29401. Coble Ward- Smith Funeral and Cremation Service in Wilmington is serving the family. Funeral Home Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

3915 Oleander Drive

Wilmington , NC 28403

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington , NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2019

