Jerry Wayne Honeycutt, age 69 of Salisbury passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Novant/Rowan Regional Medical Center. Mr. Honeycutt was born January 9, 1950 in Cabarrus County to the late Arda Adam Honeycutt and Laura Belle Taylor. He was a 1968 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and spent over thirty years in the printing industry for Apperson Print Management. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church of Enochville where he served in many capacities and lived to serve. He loved serving the Lord and could be seen each Sunday morning doing the sound for the Church Service. He was an expert with mixing music and thoroughly enjoyed doing so for many events, for special gifts and for special fundraisers. His service was vital to his Church and he will leave a huge void to fill. Another of Jerry's passions was computers. He could repair, build or do just about anything you needed done with a computer and loved to help anyone who had trouble. His love for music carried past his Church as he spent much time mixing music and burning CDs for use is a variety of areas, most recently for his class reunion and the first annual First Baptist Church of Enochville Car Show, which raised monies for "Children at Christmas" in four local area schools. Jerry loved his family dearly, especially his wife Lorraine. Together, they prepared the Sunday breakfasts at Church, where they worked as a team to prepare and then he would tell he would clean up afterwards. They prepared family meals and hosted an array of others in their home. He loved his daughters and grandchildren and was always there to lend a helping hand with whatever was needed. Those left to cherish Jerry's memory are his wife of 30 years, Lorraine Fisher Honeycutt and stepdaughters Kimberly Morris (Eddie Bumgarner) and Shellie Eagle Stubbs (Rob), and also his sister, Patsy Black of Harrisburg. Grandchildren, John William Breedlove (Ashley), Bill Alexander Breedlove and Karlee Lynn Eagle (fiance Tyler Lloyd) and great-grandchild, Dayton Cole Breedlove, also survive him. He also leaves behind his special "furry friends," his next door neighbor's Dachshunds, Bentley, Rufus and Cooper, who were like his own and loved all the attention he showered on them. Funeral services for Mr. Honeycutt will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Enochville, 2308 Davis Street, Kannapolis, NC officiated by Pastor Lewis Whittington. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service in the Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to First Baptist Church of Enochville. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

