Mr. Jimmie M. James, 85, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. A native of Iredell County, he was the son of the late Joseph Gilbright James and Bessie Mae Hines James. He was retired from the City of Statesville and was a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church. Mr. James was an avid hunter. In addition to his parents, eight brothers and sisters preceded him in death. Mr. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Gatton James; his daughters, Vanessa Barber (John) of Cleveland, Gail Johnson of Salisbury, Dianne Fink (Jim) of Holden Beach and Julie James (Billy Hodge) of Mooresville; five grandchildren, Christy Ruck, Brad Johnson, Graig Barber, Natalie Teal and Stephanie Deese; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Bessie and Poncho. Service & Visitation: A service celebrating the life of Mr. James will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.at Cleveland First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the General Fund of Cleveland First Baptist Church, 200 Maple St., Cleveland, NC 27013. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services for Mr. James and his family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at

