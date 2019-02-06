Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Shoe Garmon. View Sign

Mrs. JoAnn Shoe Garmon, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Novant/Rowan Regional Medical Center. JoAnn was born Dec. 7, 1936 in Cabarrus County to the late Robert Lawson Shoe and Emma Lois Foster. Her husband of 50 years, Vitchell Lee Garmon Jr., her daughter, Dina Lois Gaines; her sister, Myra Lois Williams; and three brothers, Donald Carson Shoe, Fetzer Bernard Shoe and Howard Lawson Shoe Sr. also preceded her in death. Mrs. Garmon spent her career in textiles working as a spinner at Rowan Mills many years ago. In her earlier years, she spent time quilting and making clothing for her daughters. JoAnn was known for her large heart where she took in kids to care for, fed anyone who was hungry and helped anyone who needed help. She was truly the Matriarch of her family and she loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debra Ann Garmon Greer (Gerald) and Donna Louise Garmon (Carl Zachary) and her brother, Gerald Thomas Shoe (Susan). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Bryan Gaines, Jeremy Greer and Thomas Greer; great-grandchild, Reagan Gaines; and special nieces Sabrina Morgan and Sue Triplett. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. Service & Visitation: Funeral services for Mrs. Garmon will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church, 1615 Main St., China Grove at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Main Street Baptist Church. Memorials: Memorials in her honor may be made to Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 62, China Grove, NC 28023. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Garmon. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Landis Funeral Home

