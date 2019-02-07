Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Fisher Drye. View Sign

Joanne Fisher Drye, age 84, of Shalimar, FL died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Mrs. Drye was born March 26, 1934 in Salisbury, NC. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Velva Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Franklin Drye, and her son, Homer Franklin Drye, II. She attended Rowan County Schools in NC. Mrs. Drye was an US Air Force wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured spending time with her family. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Drye Buchanan (David) of Shalimar, Florida; sisters, De Lois Dawn Fisher, Nancy Carol Fisher, and Judy Marie Burleson (Frank) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Hailey Looney (Michael), and Macey Buchanan; and great-grandchildren, Madilyn Kate Looney, and Hayden Blake Looney. Funeral services for Mrs. Drye are being coordinated between the Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, FL and the Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove, NC. A brief visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00am for family and friends at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Salisbury, NC.

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

