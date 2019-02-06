Jonette Johnson Powell, 75, of Spencer, passed on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at The Laurels. She was born to the late Johnny Johnson and Lois Peterson Johnson in Pender County on Nov. 11, 1943. After graduating from Burgaw High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she worked as a teacher in Burlington and then at Walker-Rowan Shoes and Ralph Bakers, both for over 15 years. Active in her community, Jonette was a lifelong member of the Spencer Woman's Club, where she served in many local and state positions; President of the Salisbury-Rowan Republican Women and was appointed to the Board of Elections; and a devoted member of Spencer Presbyterian Church where she served and spent time in Africa as a missionary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Powell and sister, Connie Rowe. Survivors include daughter, Sheila Powell Hopper; brother, John Johnson; nieces, Lauren Johnson, Elise Johnson and Constance Rowe; nephew, Stephen Rowe (Brandy); and two great-nephews. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Spencer Presbyterian Church, 113 1st St., Spencer, NC 28159, with a burial in Burgaw at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spencer Woman's Club, 324 S. Whitehead Ave., Spencer, NC 28159. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of The Laurels for their attentiveness and loving care. Carolina Cremation is serving the Powell family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2019