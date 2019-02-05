Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madge Holshouser Sifford. View Sign

Madge Holshouser Sifford, 84, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Salisbury. She was born April 23, 1934, in Faith to the late Homer "Hootsie" Holshouser and Ferne Robertson Holshouser. Mrs. Sifford was a 1952 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and a 1956 graduate of Appalachian State University with Bachelor of Science in Education. She began her teaching career in 1956 at Landis Elementary, also teaching at South Rowan High School, and retired from Faith Elementary School in 1992 after 31 years of service in the Rowan Salisbury School System. Mrs. Sifford could always remember students by name when she would see them years later from her early years of teaching. Mrs. Sifford was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was a member of the McCombs Womens Circle Group. She was a member of Rowan Salisbury Retired Personnel, Faith American Legion Post # 327 Auxiliary, where she served as president in 1993, and was a volunteer with the Faith Fourth of July Celebration. Madge enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family, friends, and grandchildren. She was a blessing to everyone she met and her kind, gentle spirit was loved by all. She continued to bless her family with wisdom, patience, and unconditional love until her final days. In addition to her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray "Small" Sifford who passed away in 1986, brothers, Ted Holshouser and Gray Holshouser, and sister, Joan Holshouser Wilhelm. Madge is survived by her sons, Richard R. Sifford and wife, Amy of Rockwell, Robert N. Sifford and wife, Mandy of Rockwell, and Randall L. Sifford and wife, Crystal of China Grove; grandchildren, Amber Peddycord and husband, Travis, Madelyn Kluttz and husband, Clay, Carson Sifford, and Claudiah Sifford, all of Rockwell, Kinslea Sifford and fiance Alex Helvey of King, NC, and Sawyer Sifford of China Grove, great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Kressley Peddycord, both of Rockwell, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, NC, with Rev. Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will follow in Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Facility and Trellis Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Sifford family. Online condolences may be made at

Madge Holshouser Sifford, 84, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Salisbury. She was born April 23, 1934, in Faith to the late Homer "Hootsie" Holshouser and Ferne Robertson Holshouser. Mrs. Sifford was a 1952 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and a 1956 graduate of Appalachian State University with Bachelor of Science in Education. She began her teaching career in 1956 at Landis Elementary, also teaching at South Rowan High School, and retired from Faith Elementary School in 1992 after 31 years of service in the Rowan Salisbury School System. Mrs. Sifford could always remember students by name when she would see them years later from her early years of teaching. Mrs. Sifford was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was a member of the McCombs Womens Circle Group. She was a member of Rowan Salisbury Retired Personnel, Faith American Legion Post # 327 Auxiliary, where she served as president in 1993, and was a volunteer with the Faith Fourth of July Celebration. Madge enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family, friends, and grandchildren. She was a blessing to everyone she met and her kind, gentle spirit was loved by all. She continued to bless her family with wisdom, patience, and unconditional love until her final days. In addition to her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray "Small" Sifford who passed away in 1986, brothers, Ted Holshouser and Gray Holshouser, and sister, Joan Holshouser Wilhelm. Madge is survived by her sons, Richard R. Sifford and wife, Amy of Rockwell, Robert N. Sifford and wife, Mandy of Rockwell, and Randall L. Sifford and wife, Crystal of China Grove; grandchildren, Amber Peddycord and husband, Travis, Madelyn Kluttz and husband, Clay, Carson Sifford, and Claudiah Sifford, all of Rockwell, Kinslea Sifford and fiance Alex Helvey of King, NC, and Sawyer Sifford of China Grove, great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Kressley Peddycord, both of Rockwell, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, NC, with Rev. Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will follow in Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Facility and Trellis Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Sifford family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

(704) 279-7241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close