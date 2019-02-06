Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melton Worth Bill Mullinix Sr.. View Sign

Melton Worth “Bill” Mullinix Sr., 92, of Richfield passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Carolinas HealthCare System-Stanly. Born Nov. 5, 1926 in Uwharrie, Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Jesse Matthew Mullinix and Stella Mae Mullinix. He was manager and co-owner of Young Stone Co. and a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where he was Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the Administrative Board as well as the Building Committee and Methodist Men. Mr. Mullinix was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. and served in Sicily and Italy. Mr. Mullinix was very active throughout his life in numerous civic roles and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2018. He served for 20 years on the Stanly County Airport Authority, serving two terms as Chairman. He was recognized for his service when the new Stanly County Airport Terminal was named the ”M.W. Mullinix, Sr. Terminal” in his honor. Mr. Mullinix also served on the NC Savings and Loan Association, U.S. Small Business Adminstration Small Business Advisory Board and the NC Aeronautical Council (he was appointed by Governors Hunt, Easley and Perdue). He was a founding charter member of the Bank of Stanly (now Uwharrie Bank/Uwharrie Capital Corporation) Board of Directors. In addition to his membership in many other local service organizations including the Civitans and VFW, he received an Honorary Degree from Pfeiffer University in 1968. He was also the last surviving, Founding Charter Member of the Richfield-Misenheimer Volunteer Fire Dept. Mr. Mullinix was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Nancy Hulin Mullinix. Survivors include son, Bill Mullinix Jr. and wife Pat of Richfield; daughter, Nancy M. Talbert and husband Bill of Richfield; grandchildren, Bradley F. Morris and wife Tina, Kristi M. Gurley and husband Jason and Betsy L. Mullinix; great-grandchildren, Ellie Wiggins and husband Quan, Leah Gurley and Jase Gurley; and great-great-grandchildren Maliah Wiggins and Noah Wiggins. Service & Visitation: A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at WesleyChapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Nikki Raye Rice, Rev. Coy Blackmon and Mr. David Grigg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, Feb. 7, 2019 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 4:30-8 p.m. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Melton Worth (Bill) Mullinix Sr. and Nancy Hulin Mullinix Endowed Scholarship at Montgomery Community College, 1011 Page St., Troy, NC 27371; Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or to the Stanly Health Foundation, 217 Yadkin St., Albemarle, NC 28001. Funeral Home Stanly Funeral Home

