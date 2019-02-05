Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Gemayel Harmon. View Sign

Patricia Gemayel Harmon, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at her residence. Born Feb. 24, 1930 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Niome and Nafie Gemayel. She graduated from Spencer schools and Rowan Memorial Hospital School of Radiology. She worked at Piedmont Radiology as an X-ray technician. Pat loved her church family at Central United Methodist Church, where she was an active member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Tom Gemayel; four sisters, Julia Belk, Marie Jarrell, Janice Clark and Mamie Williams; and her beloved husband, Charles on June 25, 1996. They had shared 44 years of marriage at the time of his passing. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, David (Kim) Harmon of Winston-Salem and Russell (Susan) Harmon of Durham; and four grandchildren, Taylor (Cassidy) McMahan, Graham Harmon, Alison (Eli) Starkey and Brooke (Paul) Owens. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Blake McMahan; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Gemayel and Marion Motley; and numerous nieces and nephews and the extended Gemayel family. Pat loved spending time with all her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service honoring Pat's life will be conducted Wednesday, Feb.y 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Eugene Dean officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, 200 4th St.,Spencer, NC 28159. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Harmon family. Online condolences may be left at

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

