Rebecca Nannie Sechler, 94, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 8, 2019, at Best of Care Assisted Living, following a period of declining health. Born May 16, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. Nannie and Martha Susan Saunders Nannie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Harold Sechler; siblings, Eugene, Doyce, Charles and Audrey Nannie and Edna Goodwin. Also, her best lifelong friend, Elizabeth Walters, preceded her in death. Rebecca had worked for Draymore of Mooresville, later retiring from Plej's of Salisbury. A loyal lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, she was active in many aspects of the church. A talented sewer and terrific cook, Mrs. Sechler was well known for her chicken noodles and her pumpkin pie. A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she had a wonderful gift of making others feel special. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Loving family members include her children, Steve Sechler (Jane), of Nashville, Tenn. and Susan Burr (Charlie), of China Grove; her grandchildren, Stephanie Reilly, Steve Sechler Soto (Bianca), Julie King (Eric) and Andrew Burr (Tracy); 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Nora Kneip, Joseph Nannie (Sandy), Andrew Nannie (Harriet), Lois Miller and Julia Thompson; her sister-in-law, Mabel Sechler Osborne; and numerous special nieces and nephews. She was the unofficial mom, mawmaw and Aunt Becky, to many other friends and loved ones. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Mrs. Sechler will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Mike Edwards. Mrs. Sechler will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Best of Care for the care, concern and love given to Mrs. Sechler and her family. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 4820 NC Hwy 152 W, China Grove, NC 28023. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

