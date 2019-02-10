Robert Lee Bob Watson II

Robert Lee “Bob” Watson II, 72, of Salisbury passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center- Northeast. Visitation: The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: The memorial service honoring Robert's life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Northgate Church with Pastor Ken Koontz officiating. The full obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Watson family.
Funeral Home
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Funeral Home Details
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 10, 2019
