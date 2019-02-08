Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sarah Frances “Tankie” Embry, 98, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born Oct. 19, 1920 in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Fred Lethco Smith and Mattie Lilian Simpson Smith. She was a 1937 graduate of Boyden High School and received an Associate Degree in Commercial Business from Flora McDonald College (now St. Andrews College) in 1939. She was employed with Material Sales Company, Salisbury from 1939 – 1942; North Carolina Burial Association, Raleigh from 1942-1946; was a homemaker raising two sons in Quincy, Fla. from 1946-1965; and Zimmerman's Department Store, Salisbury from 1966 –1988. She was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Quincy, Fla. and First Methodist Church of Salisbury and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Salisbury Rotary Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lethco Embry in 1965. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Richard “Rick” Embry and wife Brenda of Cuenca, Ecuador; and two grandchildren, Liana Langdon-Embry and Marlsa Langdon-Embry; nephew, Temple Snyder and wife Johnnie of Brevard who have remained close over the years. Tankie was married for 19 years to R. Fain Embry of Quincy, Fla., who died in 1991. They had two sons from the marriage. The family also remembers her long-time friendships with Caroline Earnhardt and William “Bill” Crowder both now deceased, of Salisbury. Visitation: The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Quincy, Florida. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Embry family. Online condolences may be made at

