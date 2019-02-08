Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS Frank Franklin Gudger. View Sign

Thomas Franklin “Frank” Gudger of Salisbury passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 103 years young. Mr. Gudger was born September 5, 1915, the seventh of ten children of Ada Gouger and James Craig Gudger in south Iredell County, between the towns of Mount Mourne and Davidson, NC. Frank graduated from Davidson High School and attended Davidson College before going to work at the Cascade Plant of Burlington Industries in Mooresville, NC. Afterwards he joined Duke Energy and worked in their Personnel and Safety Department for 30 years. He oversaw construction phases of numerous well-known power plants throughout the region. Buck Steam Plant (Salisbury), Marshall Steam Plant (Sherrill's Ford), Oconee, Catawba & McGuire nuclear stations, Cowan's Ford Dam (Lake Norman) and the Jocasse hydroelectric station (Keowee River). During World War II , with all five of his brothers already serving in the war, Frank served his country proudly in the Civil Air Patrol. At the age of 21, Frank married Mary Neal Cashion. From that 46 year union they had one daughter, Dianne. He married Dellene Lyerly Markey in 1982 and they celebrated their 36 th anniversary in 2018. Frank loved to tell the stories of hiking the Appalachian Trail with his Duke Power friends. He also enjoyed hiking the mountains of NC and VA with his wife Dellene, and they attended numerous Elderhostels and took many extended trips across the USA by car. They cherished memories made on those road trips and cruises to Alaska, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. He was a very skilled wood worker and crafted nineteen grandfather clocks from scratch during his retirement years. He dreamed of being an eye surgeon as a young man. While he certainly had the hand skills to do so, that was not his future. Instead he hand-carved “monkeys” from peach seeds using a trusted pocketknife and took joy in sharing those treasures with loved ones as he finished them. He created countless woodcrafts that are used and enjoyed by family and friends today. His passion for the outdoors led him to become a master gardener and a lover of Morgan and Saddlebred horses, which he had on his farm. Those skills and passions have transcended through four generations to the great- grandchildren. He was an active member at Centre Presbyterian Church where he grew up riding to church with his family in a surrey with a fringe on top. He taught Sunday School at Centre and Fairview Methodist Churches in Mount Mourne and was active as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church, Salisbury. He also enjoyed singing in the choirs at Centre and Fairview, and for 15 years at First Presbyterian Salisbury. He was awarded an “honorary life membership” in the Presbyterian Women for making 13 banner pole holders for the Mid-Atlantic Synod of the PCUSA. Having lived well over 100 years, he loved to talk about the “changes” he had seen in the world over his lifetime. There were many times over the years that his immediate family, 14 nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were entertained with his historical, vivid, and often humorous stories. He was a patriarch to the family, mentored family, friends, and employees, and behind the scenes blessed many more without them ever knowing. Mr. Gudger is survived by his wife, Dellene Lyerly Markey Gudger of Salisbury; one daughter, Dianne Gudger Dement of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Cynthia Cook Grantham (David) of Asheboro, Shannon Dement Parham (John) of Raleigh, and Thomas McLaren Dement (Melissa) of Wake Forest; five great- grandchildren, Joseph Cook Grantham (Ashton) of Asheboro, Jordan Caroline Parham and John Eldridge [Rhett] Parham III of Raleigh, Amelia Grace Dement and Henry Thomas Dement of Wake Forest; and one sister, Elizabeth Gudger Knox of Mooresville. He is also survived by four step-children, Garland Markey Morton (Wes) of Lynchburg VA, Beverly Markey Rodgers (Bobby) of Salisbury, Charles S. Markey of Charlotte, and Paul Andrew Markey (Barbara) of Evergreen CO; and four step grand-children, Chad Markey and Christina Markey of Charlotte, and Mollie and Sallie Markey of Evergreen CO. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were six brothers; Dr. James Roby Gudger, Jesse McClaren Gudger, George Craig Gudger, Charles Armour Gudger, Robert Wilson Gudger, and Joseph Patton Gudger; two sisters, Ellis Louisa Norvell, and Ruth Isabelle Howard Sigmon. Memorial services for Mr. Gudger will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 308 W Fisher Street, Salisbury on Monday, February 11 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Randy Kirby and Reverends Josh & Lara Musser Gritter officiating. Private Interment will be in the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church following the service. Visitation will be held immediately following the internment in Lewis Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

